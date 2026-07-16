UnitedHealth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $5.48 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $6.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.94 per share.

The largest U.S. health insurer posted revenue of $112.03 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.12 billion.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.50 to $20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNH

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