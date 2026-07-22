United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $753 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $753 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $12.03. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were $12.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $11.67 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $4.41 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.24 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $17.5 billion to $17.8 billion.

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