Tyler Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.5 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $93.5 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $645.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $647 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.95 to $13.20 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.54 billion to $2.58 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TYL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TYL

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