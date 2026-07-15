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TRX Gold: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 15, 2026, 4:21 PM

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) — TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The mineral resource company posted revenue of $32.8 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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