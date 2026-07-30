Trinity Industries: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported net income of $98.3 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) on Thursday reported net income of $98.3 million in its second quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 36 cents per share.

The industrial manufacturer posted revenue of $485.1 million in the period.

Trinity Industries expects full-year earnings to be $2.20 to $2.40 per share.

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