TriNet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $53 million.…

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $53 million.

The Dublin, California-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.55 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The human resources services outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $311 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.1 million.

TriNet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TNET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TNET

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