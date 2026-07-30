TriMas: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.4…

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (AP) — TriMas Corp. (TRS) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The maker of packaging materials, aerospace components and other engineered parts posted revenue of $174.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.9 million.

TriMas expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.60 to $1.70 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRS

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