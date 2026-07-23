TriCo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $34.2 million. The…

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — CHICO, Calif. (AP) — TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $34.2 million.

The bank, based in Chico, California, said it had earnings of $1.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The holding company for Tri Counties Bank posted revenue of $139.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $111.9 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $110.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBK

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