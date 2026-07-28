Travelzoo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $23.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $25.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TZOO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TZOO

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