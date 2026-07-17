Travelers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.21 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $2.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $10.26. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $10.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.31 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $12.15 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $12.09 billion, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.27 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRV

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