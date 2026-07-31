TransAlta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported profit of $25.3 million in its…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — TransAlta Corp. (TAC) on Friday reported profit of $25.3 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 13 cents per share.

The power generation and marketing company posted revenue of $351.8 million in the period.

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