Tractor Supply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $360.7 million.…

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $360.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

Tractor Supply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSCO

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