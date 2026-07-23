Top 10 Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Investors looking for dependable income and long-term appreciation often gravitate toward the blue-chip stocks that make up the Dow Jones…

Investors looking for dependable income and long-term appreciation often gravitate toward the blue-chip stocks that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

These leading U.S. companies collectively represent the broader stock market, and the Dow is one of the most respected and closely watched market measures in the world.

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None of the top 10 Dow dividend stocks offer yields above 4%. However, the best dividend stocks to buy aren’t always the ones with the highest yields. Instead, they combine reliable payouts with consistent earnings growth and stability. That gives investors the potential for both income and capital appreciation over the long run, with insulation from short-term volatility.

For investors looking for dividends, these leading Dow stocks offer attractive exposure to a wide range of industries:

Stock Forward dividend yield Nike Inc. (ticker: NKE) 3.9% Chevron Corp. (CVX) 3.7% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 3.3% Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) 3.0% Home Depot Inc. (HD) 2.9% McDonald’s Corp. (MCD) 2.8% Amgen Inc. (AMGN) 2.7% Coca-Cola Co. (KO) 2.6% Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) 2.6% UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH) 2.2%

Nike Inc. (NKE)

Dividend: 3.9%

Nike’s profit margins have been under pressure lately, and shares have dropped more than 40% in the last 12 months. However, Nike undoubtedly has the strongest brand in the entire footwear and athletic apparel marketplace, making it unlikely that the company is facing a permanent decline. Management’s turnaround strategy is taking longer than initially expected, and parts of the plan have been pushed into 2027. But while a full recovery may take time, Nike offers an opportunity to buy a globally recognized brand while sentiment remains subdued. In the meantime, a generous dividend makes this global sports icon worth consideration despite the risks.

Chevron Corp. (CVX)

Dividend: 3.7%

Chevron is the second-largest U.S. energy stock, coming in behind only Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), and has naturally benefited from elevated oil prices sparked by the war in Iran. This inflation across energy commodity markets doesn’t look like it will abate anytime soon, and shares are up more than 20% so far in 2026 as a result. While the energy sector remains sensitive to oil prices and geopolitical developments, Chevron has consistently demonstrated long-term discipline. And with roughly four decades of consecutive annual dividend increases, investors can depend on CVX sharing the wealth from high oil prices by building on its history of consistent payouts.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Dividend: 3.3%

IBM has successfully transformed itself from a legacy technology company into a leader in enterprise software, hybrid cloud computing and artificial intelligence. IBM may not generate the excitement surrounding some of the largest AI-focused technology firms. It has also experienced some volatility in 2026 after an unexpected Q2 earnings miss. Even so, the company has quietly built a meaningful competitive position that will keep it relevant for many years to come. IBM’s recurring software revenue and long-standing relationships with large enterprise customers provide stability that is critical in a rapidly changing marketplace. At the same time, the company generates substantial free cash flow that comfortably supports its dividend while leaving room for continued investment in growth initiatives. That balance of growth potential and generous income makes IBM one of the more attractive dividend stocks to buy now, and one of the few high-dividend stocks in the tech sector.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Dividend: 3.0%

Procter & Gamble is a mainstay in American households with its Tide and Downy detergents, Crest dental products, Bounty and Charmin paper products, Pampers diapers, and dozens of other trusted brands. The Cincinnati-based consumer products leader has been around since 1837, and its products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. That broad geographic reach and portfolio of everyday essentials provide remarkable resilience regardless of broader economic conditions. There may not be breakneck growth in the consumer products game, but its dominant product portfolio gives P&G reliable cash flow that fuels consistent and growing dividends. In fact, 2026 marked 70 consecutive years of annual dividend increases, with a 3% boost to payouts in April.

Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Dividend: 2.9%

While the housing market can be cyclical, home improvement giant Home Depot is an entrenched leader that performs well in any market environment. In recent years, the retailer has continued investing in supply chain improvements, digital capabilities and distribution infrastructure to strengthen its competitive position against rivals. It’s also building deep relationships with contractors and “pro” customers, who drive bigger tickets when they walk in the door. Home Depot has roughly tripled its dividend since 2016 and has a streak of 15 annual dividend increases to show its commitment to long-term income potential. Investors looking for dividend growth stocks may want to look past any concerns about interest rates or home prices and instead focus on this strong track record from HD.

McDonald’s Corp. (MCD)

Dividend: 2.8%

Fast-food icon McDonald’s has had its ups and downs over the years, but it remains the world’s largest restaurant chain, serving millions of customers each day across more than 45,000 locations in over 100 countries. That unmatched global footprint provides the company with resilient cash flow that has supported decades of steady dividend growth. Although inflation and more value-conscious consumers have created near-term challenges, management has responded by expanding affordable meal offerings while continuing to invest in digital ordering, loyalty programs and restaurant modernization. McDonald’s has raised its dividend for more than 50 consecutive years, earning its place among the exclusive group of Dividend Kings. Combined with a franchise-heavy business model that generates consistent cash flow and high margins, MCD remains one of the premier dividend stocks to buy for investors seeking dependable income alongside a globally recognized brand.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Dividend: 2.7%

With a founding date of only 1980, Amgen may not have the century-long history of some pharmaceutical giants, but this more innovative biotechnology company provides exposure to some of the most exciting next-generation cures in healthcare. Its oncology and rare disease treatments help generate dependable cash flow to support both research investments and shareholder returns. Amgen has invested in growth through research as well as strategic acquisitions to strengthen its pipeline and broaden its portfolio. However, the company has also allocated significant capital to shareholders over the past decade, with payouts rising nearly fourfold since 2014. That impressive dividend growth is built on strong cash flow and reliable revenue — the hallmarks of any good long-term dividend investment.

Coca-Cola Co. (KO)

Dividend: 2.6%

Few companies exemplify dividend consistency better than Coca-Cola. The beverage giant owns one of the world’s most valuable brand portfolios, with products including its iconic Coca-Cola soft drink as well as Minute Maid juices, Gold Peak tea and many other globally recognized beverages. Even during periods of economic uncertainty, consumers continue purchasing staples like these beverages, providing stable revenue and cash flow. In February, Coca-Cola announced a payout boost to extend its remarkable streak of annual dividend increases to 63 consecutive years, placing it among the most dependable income stocks in the market. While the future remains uncertain, this record of dividend growth makes it all but certain that long-term investors will continue to see a commitment to shareholders through regular income from KO shares.

Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Dividend: 2.6%

Merck is one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, built over 130 years through a combination of breakthrough research, disciplined capital allocation and shrewd acquisitions. The company’s blockbuster cancer therapy Keytruda continues to generate substantial revenue growth, while its vaccine franchise and animal health division provide additional sources of stable earnings. Major acquisitions, including Prometheus Biosciences and Acceleron, over the last few years have helped the company build one of the strongest pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry. Although drug development always carries risks, the company’s financial strength and investment in continued research provide a long runway and will likely result in a reliable dividend stream for many years to come.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)

Dividend: 2.2%

Up about 50% in the last year, UnitedHealth Group has navigated a challenging period for insurers as a friendlier regulatory environment has allowed it to contain costs and improve performance. The company is the largest private health insurer in the U.S. It continues to operate a highly diversified business that includes its Optum pharmacy benefit management business along with healthcare technology and medical office services. The company has more than tripled its dividend since 2016, reflecting a long-term commitment to returning capital to shareholders, but that dividend still represents only about half of total profits. That sets the stage for continued dividend growth in the years ahead as UnitedHealth continues to thrive.

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Top 10 Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/24/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.