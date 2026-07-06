The Best AmEx Travel Rewards Card for Every Type of Traveler

Travel credit cards are definitely not one size fits all. The needs and spending habits of a frequent international traveler…

Travel credit cards are definitely not one size fits all. The needs and spending habits of a frequent international traveler will likely be drastically different from someone who takes one family vacation each year. In addition, certain perks and benefits may or may not be worth an annual fee depending on your travel preferences.

So which American Express card is best for your travel style? We dug into the card details and checked in with some credit card experts to identify the standout features for every type of traveler.

[SEE: Best American Express Credit Cards]

VIP Travelers and International Jet-setters

If you’re someone who does a lot of travel and wants a card that can not only maximize your spending, but also help enhance your trip experience, you should consider one of the premium American Express cards.

Some of the standout features to look for:

— Concierge service. Having help to score that elusive reservation in a foreign country can be a great benefit.

— Airport lounge access. A place to relax preflight with free snacks and drinks makes long flights more tolerable.

— Premium credits. Anything that helps offset the higher annual fee and lowers the true cost of the card should be explored.

— TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and/or CLEAR Plus Membership fee credit. These designations can help you speed through airport security.

Which AmEx Card Fits the Bill? American Express Platinum Card®

Alicia Walter, world traveler and co-founder of The Passport Couple and her travel partner and co-founder, Nate Stark, love this card for a number of reasons — but one really stands out. “It has five points (per dollar) on flights booked directly through airlines’ websites, and we fly quite often,” says Walter.

Also worth noting is the significant welcome offer: You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Plus you get a ton of fee credits, including up to $200 on airline fees and up to $600 in hotel credits — all of which help justify the annual fee.

Another major benefit with a high-level card is access to airport lounges, and the Platinum Card gives you access to 1,550 around the globe. “Lounge access is probably one of the things I value the most. It’s truly been a game changer in the way I travel,” says Priyanka Juneja, a points and miles expert and founder of Champagne Flight. “Just being able to step away from the chaos of the terminal, grab some food and drinks, and actually relax before a flight makes a huge difference. And over time, the money you save from not buying airport food adds up.”

The annual fee for the American Express Platinum Card® is $895. Other VIP-level AmEx cards:

— Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card – If you’re a Hilton lover, this premium card may be worth a look. You get automatic Hilton Honors™?Diamond Status, a free night, up to $400 in Hilton credits and up to $200 in airline credits each year, and top-tier hotel perks. You’ll pay an annual fee of $550.

— Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card – Delta flyers will appreciate the top-shelf benefits on this card. You get Sky Club access, priority boarding, first checked bag free (plus a second on domestic flights), an annual Companion Certificate, and a Medallion Qualifying Dollars boost toward Medallion Status. You’ll pay an annual fee of $650.

[Read: Travel Credit Cards]

Yearly Vacationers

For an occasional traveler who still wants to earn travel rewards, it might be better to focus on a card with everyday earning opportunities in categories like dining and groceries. “Which categories do you spend the most on? Look for the card that gives you extra points for that spend,” says Juneja.

Key features to fuel your annual trip:

— A balance of travel and everyday rewards. If you’re not booking a lot of trips, find a card that has rewards categories aligned with your other spending.

— Consumer benefits and travel protections. It’s always good to have coverage like extended warranties or baggage insurance.

— Statement credits to offset the fee. Even smaller credits can give a card added value.

— Strong welcome offer. If a new card’s offer can cover a big chunk of your family vacation, it’s probably worth pursuing.

Which AmEx Card Fits the Bill? American Express® Gold Card

This card offers premium benefits but is aimed at people for whom travel isn’t the only priority. “It has high earning potential even when not traveling,” says Juneja.

For example, you get four points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide on up to $50,000 a year and at U.S. supermarkets on up to $25,000 per year. On the travel side, you still get some of the valuable perks and bonus earnings for bookings made through AmexTravel, plus 1:1 transfers to top travel partners.

The annual fee for the American Express® Gold Card is $325. Also worth considering:

— Marriott Bonvoy Bevy® American Express® Card – If you like staying at Marriott properties, this card gives you automatic Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite Status and has an excellent welcome offer that can likely score you a couple of free nights. Plus, it earns four points per dollar spent at restaurants worldwide and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $15,000 in combined purchases), making it a good choice for everyday spending as well. You’ll pay an annual fee of $250.

[Read: Cash Back Credit Cards]

Stateside Tourists, Road Trippers and Foodies

If flying isn’t your transportation mode of choice or you prefer to enjoy U.S.-based recreation and dining, focus less on premium and airline-related benefits. For example, Walter says that lounge access in the U.S. is not really worth it since the nicest lounges she’s visited have all been abroad. Also, pay attention to which travel purchases earn rewards since choosing a card that favors air travel bookings won’t be as valuable to you.

Some of the standout features to look for:

— General travel and restaurant earnings. Stopping to eat two to three meals per day can add up if you’re on the road, so you might as well earn bonus points at restaurants.

— Purchase protection (to cover stolen items). Whether it’s a cool souvenir or the new earbuds you bought for your trip, you’ll be glad you have this extra coverage.

— Lower annual fee. If you’re not doing a lot of flying, you probably don’t need the premium (and higher-cost) travel perks you’ll find on a higher-end card. Many solid rewards cards have no annual fee or fees below $100.

Which AmEx Card Fits the Bill? American Express Green Card®

This card is a good all-around midtier travel card for people who do smaller trips and don’t fly as often, because it earns three points per dollar on all types of travel expenses. For example, you can earn top rewards for bookings at hotels, cruises, vacation rentals, campgrounds, tours and car rentals. Plus, you get top earnings on trains, taxicabs, ride-hailing services, ferries, tolls, parking, buses and subways — perfect if you’re touring big cities. And restaurant spending earns three points per dollar, as well. You’ll pay a $150 annual fee.

Another travel card option for U.S.-based trips:

— Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card – If you like the Hilton brand, consider this co-branded card to help offset the cost of your stays. “This is a great beginner card if you travel once a quarter, since the credits pay for the annual fee itself,” says Stark. He’s referring to the $200 Hilton credit, split into up to $50 statement credits each quarter for purchases made directly with a property in the Hilton portfolio on your Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card. You also get automatic Hilton Honors™?Gold Status. Plus you receive a free night award if you meet the $15,000 yearly spending requirement. There is a $0 introductory annual fee, then $150.

[Read: Airline Credit Cards]

Frequent Flyers

If you’re flying several times per year, it’s wise to try to maximize that spend and use cards that can help you save on fees and enhance your experience. You also might want to try to earn status if you fly mostly with one particular airline, in which case a co-branded card might be the best route.

Stark likes to take advantage of airline cards that offer generous welcome bonuses — even if he’s not sure they have long-term value. “If there is a higher-end airline card for which the bonus covers the fee, but after that I can’t find the value, I call up and downgrade to the free version,” he says. “Just confirm that you keep the points when you downgrade.”

Some of the standout features to look for:

— Strong earning rate on airfare. If you’re flying often, those airline tickets add up, and you want the maximum rewards for that spend.

— Valuable welcome offer. Cards aimed at air travelers often have generous offers with enough value to cover a flight or two.

— Airline perks like priority boarding and a free checked bag. Get treated like a VIP and save a few bucks just for having the right travel card.

— Fast track to higher status. If you’re loyal to an airline, moving up the ranks in their miles program will unlock even more perks and benefits — and some cards help you make faster progress.

Which AmEx Card Fits the Bill? Delta SkyMiles® Gold American Express Card

This is a great example of a co-branded card that provides solid perks to loyal flyers. You get your first checked bag free on all flights and a second bag free on domestic flights. You’ll also get 20% off in-flight purchases and a $200 Delta flight credit if you reach the $10,000 minimum spending on the card within a year. There is a $0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $150.

Other cards for flyers:

— American Express Platinum Card®. This one gets another vote from a frequent flyer perspective thanks to its up to $200 annual airline fee credit and five points per dollar on flights booked directly with airlines or through American Express Travel.

Have (the Right) Card, Will Travel

Finding the best travel card match really comes down to thinking about how you like to travel, your spending patterns and what value you hope to get from a particular card. With many American Express cards to choose from, most travelers should be able to find one that’s worth getting.

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The Best AmEx Travel Rewards Card for Every Type of Traveler originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/07/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.