Texas Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.98 billion. On a…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.98 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.14.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $5.46 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Texas Instruments said it expects revenue in the range of $5.65 billion to $6.51 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TXN

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