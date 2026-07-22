Texas Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $84.9 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $84.9 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.83 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The holding company for Texas Capital Bank posted revenue of $515 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $335.5 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCBI

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