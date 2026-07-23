Tenet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $826 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $826 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $9.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $6.12 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.08 per share.

The hospital operator posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.

Tenet expects full-year earnings in the range of $20.30 to $21.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $21.9 billion to $22.5 billion.

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