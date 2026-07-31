Telus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported a loss of $1.33…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Telus Corp. (TU) on Friday reported a loss of $1.33 billion in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.55 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TU

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