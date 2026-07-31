T. Rowe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $632 million.…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $632 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.52 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.92 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

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