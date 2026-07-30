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SunCoke: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 30, 2026, 7:21 AM

LISLE, Ill. (AP) — LISLE, Ill. (AP) — SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) on Thursday reported profit of $13.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The metallurgical coke producer posted revenue of $475.3 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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