Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.28 billion.…

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.28 billion.

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $3.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.69 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.46 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $6.59 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.56 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.95 to $15.10 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.