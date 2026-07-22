Stewart Information Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported profit of $37.2 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.39 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $899.2 million in the period.

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