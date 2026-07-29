Stanley Black & Decker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $351.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the New Britain, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $2.33. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The tool company posted revenue of $3.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.93 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.20 to $5.80 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWK

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