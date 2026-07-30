Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $20.5…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $20.5 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.69 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $2.45 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.35 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $228.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.6 million, or $8.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $891.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.