SPS Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 19 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $195.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.20 to $1.23.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $196.3 million to $198.3 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.84 to $4.93 per share, with revenue ranging from $788.4 million to $793.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SPSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SPSC

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