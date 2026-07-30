Sphere Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR) on Thursday reported a loss of $38.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.07.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.52 per share.

The company posted revenue of $313.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.5 million.

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