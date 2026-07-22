Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $233 million. The Dallas-based…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $233 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $8.43 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.58 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Southwest expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 75 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $4.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.