Sony: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Friday reported profit of $2.15 billion in its fiscal first…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Sony Corp. (SONY) on Friday reported profit of $2.15 billion in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tokyo-based company said it had profit of 36 cents.

The electronics and media company posted revenue of $17.81 billion in the period.

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