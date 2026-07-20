SmarFinancial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $16.3 million.…

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $16.3 million.

The Knoxville, Tennessee-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $85.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $56 million, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBK

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