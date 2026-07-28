Skyworks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $33.9 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $934.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $922.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Skyworks expects its per-share earnings to be $1.27.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SWKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SWKS

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