Sherwin-Williams: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $843.6 million. The Cleveland-based company…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $843.6 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $3.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and severance costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.56 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $6.79 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.62 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $12.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHW

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