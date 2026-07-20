ServisFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $85.8…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $85.8 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had profit of $1.57 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $262.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $168.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFBS

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