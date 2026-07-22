ServiceNow: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $298…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $298 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 90 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The maker of software that automates companies’ technology operations posted revenue of $3.99 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.92 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOW

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