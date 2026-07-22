SEI: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $195.7…

OAKS, Pa. (AP) — OAKS, Pa. (AP) — SEI Investments Co. (SEIC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $195.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oaks, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.59. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $641.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $637.9 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEIC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEIC

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