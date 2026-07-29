Scotts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $112.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.82 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.53 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Scotts expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.45 per share.

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