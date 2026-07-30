Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $49.7 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 90 cents to $1.10 per share.

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