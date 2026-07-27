Sanmina: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $117.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.12. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.31 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.78 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $3.46 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.43 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.05 to $3.35.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.6 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Sanmina expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.20 per share, with revenue ranging from $14 billion to $14.3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SANM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SANM

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