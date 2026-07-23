Sallie Mae: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58.5 million.…

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — NEWARK, Del. (AP) — SLM Corp. (SLM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $58.5 million.

The Newark, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The student loan company posted revenue of $670.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $332.8 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $355.2 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLM

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