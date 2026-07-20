Ryanair: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings…

DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — DUBLIN AIRPORT, Ireland (AP) — Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $625.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin Airport, Ireland-based company said it had net income of $1.19.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RYAAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RYAAY

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