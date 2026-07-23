RTX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.14 billion. On…

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — RTX Corporation (RTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.14 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.89 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The an aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $24.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.83 billion.

RTX expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.10 to $7.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RTX

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.