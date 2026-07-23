Roper Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.17 billion.…

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of $11.62. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.29 per share.

The industrial equipment maker posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roper Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.75 to $5.80.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.15 to $22.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROP

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