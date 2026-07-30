Roblox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $183…

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Roblox Corp. (RBLX) on Thursday reported a loss of $183 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Mateo, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The online gaming platform posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.56 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Roblox said it expects revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RBLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RBLX

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