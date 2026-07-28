Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.7 million…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $20 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15 million.

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