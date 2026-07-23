RingCentral: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $39.1 million. On…

BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — BELMONT, Calif. (AP) — RingCentral Inc. (RNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $39.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Belmont, California-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.17 per share.

The cloud-based phone system provider for small businesses posted revenue of $657 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $650.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, RingCentral expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.25 to $1.30.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $664 million to $670 million for the fiscal third quarter.

RingCentral expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.96 to $5.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNG

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