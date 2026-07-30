Rimini Street: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its second quarter.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $111.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rimini Street said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $112 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMNI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.