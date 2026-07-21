Range Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income…

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $195.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $833.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $795.3 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $719.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

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