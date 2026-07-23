Quest Diagnostics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $320 million.…

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $320 million.

The Secaucus, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $2.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The medical laboratory operator posted revenue of $3.04 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.98 billion.

Quest Diagnostics expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.05 to $11.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $11.95 billion to $12.05 billion.

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