QCR Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $36.3 million.
The Moline, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of $2.19 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.90 per share.
The bank holding company posted revenue of $150.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.3 million, also beating Street forecasts.
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