Q2 Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $29.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $219.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $217 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $218.5 million to $222.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $881 million to $886 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

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