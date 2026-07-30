PTC Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported net income of $83.5 million…

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Thursday reported net income of $83.5 million in its second quarter.

The Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 92 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $360.5 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $294.9 million.

PTC Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion.

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